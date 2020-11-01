Ladder Coffee takes over Vessel Coffee Roasters on N Monroe
SPOKANE, Wash. — One Spokane coffee shop is passing the baton to another.
Ladder Coffee has purchased Vessel Coffee Roasters, and is taking over the shop on N Monroe Street.
Vessel Coffee made the announcement in a social media post Saturday, saying, “We are confident that the space we have created is in good hands.”
The next time you visit, you’ll still be offered exceptional coffee and services, just under a new name, it reads in the post.
Ladder Coffee Owner Aaron Rivkin says the new location is expected to reopen later this week, with a grand opening scheduled to take place in a couple weeks.
Once open, the shop will also serve as a tasting room and will also offer wholesale items.
🚨ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 Since the very beginning of Vessel Coffee Roasters, our priority has always been fostering hospitality, creating community, and serving great coffee in Spokane. We’re not alone in this vision — there are many coffee shops and roasters in Spokane doing great work and serving you all well. Today, we get to pass the baton. We are excited to announce that Ladder Coffee has purchased Vessel Coffee. We are confident that the space we have created is in good hands. The café on Monroe you know and love will remain a place for great coffee and hospitality, just under a new name. Thanks for allowing us to serve you as Vessel Coffee Roasters for the past five years. Here’s to many more as Ladder Coffee! Cheers, -Sean Tobin
