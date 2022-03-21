Lacrosse man jailed on charges of assault, unlawful imprisonment

by Will Wixey

COLFAX, Wash. — A Lacrosse man was jailed after individuals reported being assaulted and being held against their will by him.

Whitman County deputies responded to a residence on North Main Street in Lacrosse, Washington after receiving reports of an assault. Two victims fled from the suspect during an assault, and later told police the suspect held them against their will and threatened to kill them.

Deputies contacted the suspect and took him into custody without incident. Deputies identified the suspect as 51-year-old Darin Barry.

Barry was booked into the Whitman County Jail on charges of felony assault, unlawful imprisonment, felony harassment, interfering with reporting domestic violence, and malicious mischief. He will have his first court appearance on Monday afternoon.

