Lack of workers force businesses to change hours, close another day

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The next time you head to your favorite restaurant for a bite to eat, they could be closed. Local shops are changing their hours and even closing an extra day because they’re struggling to fill open positions.

One-hundred percent capacity doesn’t mean things go back to normal; that’s what Longhorn Barbecue in Airway Heights is experiencing.

It’s been tough, as managing partner Erin Everhart says, people expect to have the consistency a restaurant offers prior to the pandemic.

“When they hear 100 percent opened, they’re expecting to come back to their favorite places and be open and be able to celebrate. That’s just not the case,” she said.

Everhart says they’re normally open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner. They’ve been doing breakfast for decades. But now, they have to stop offering breakfast for three days a week.

They don’t have enough people to work for them to open those extra hours.

“They’re just disappointed they can’t come in for breakfast,” Everhart recalls what customers said. “Then, those four days we are here, we’re extremely busy.”

Not only does it let down customers, it hurts the business, especially as it’s already struggling through the pandemic.

Longhorn Barbecue isn’t the only one changing up operations either. Dick’s Hamburgers is closing on Sundays, a Facebook post saying they’re lacking employees and are having scheduling issues.

While businesses are trying to get by with the employees they have now, those workers are also putting in extra hours.

“It’s just one of those Catch 22s, we are getting people who want to work,” Everhart said. “It’s just then those people are a little overworked, because we’re still trying to maintain that 100 percent.”

Across Longhorn Barbecue’s locations in Spokane county, it’s short a total of 50 workers. Everhart says people switched careers during the pandemic because of the instability of the hospitality industry, having to close down and reopen and then do it all over again.

When looking to hire, Everhart says people don’t show up to interviews either. She says they’re “lucky” if they do show up to the interview. Everhart says she’s never struggled this much hiring people.

Now, she’s left trying to figure out what to do as they head into event and catering season.

“People do want to go out, they want to celebrate, they want to return to their businesses that they enjoy,” he said. “We are busy, it’s just finding enough staff to accommodate everybody coming back.”

