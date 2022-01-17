Lack of staffing moves Reardan-Edwall schools online

by Melissa Luck

REARDAN, Wash. — Citing a lack of staffing, the Reardan-Edwall School District announced Monday students will be switching to remote learning for the rest of the week.

In a lengthy voicemail Monday, the superintendent said the district was committed to in-person learning as long as they had enough staff to do so, but that’s no longer the case.

The district will provide meals to families who need them; those families are asked to notify the district of the need by 7 a.m. each day.

Athletics will operate “day to day” the superintendent said, saying if they have coaches to coach, teams will practice and play.

The district will also deploy two WiFi buses to serve families who don’t have good access to the internet at home.

