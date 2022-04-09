Lack of sexual assault examiners sparks MultiCare nurses to seek training

by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash. — For many years, sexual assault victims did not have as many nurses trained to examine them in the Inland Northwest.

That number is slowly growing, but it is still not enough. A new program is aiming to fix that.

The Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN) says someone is sexually assaulted every 68 seconds and reports more than two out of three sexual assaults go unreported.

It is a delicate situation when someone goes to the emergency room because they have been sexually assaulted. When a report is made, it is crucial to have a nurse who understands how to work with a sexual assault victim.

“This is a time where they go from a victim to a survivor, and they start to make choices and get that control back over their own body,” said Jennifer Cantrell, the Inland Northwest Regional Nurse Professional Development Educator with MultiCare’s Emergency Departments.

Cantrell said it’s important for victims to come in as soon as they can to get care from nurses. They’ll be able to get vaccines to prevent STDs, give women emergency contraception and perform a sexual assault exam if that’s what the victim wants.

“We have the best chances of recovering DNA within the first 36 hours. The best thing to do is not shower, not eat anything, not drink anything, try not to use the restroom and come into the emergency department to be seen as soon as possible,” Cantrell said.

All nurses can perform sexual assault examinations, but not all are specifically trained to do so. It takes at least an additional 40 hours for someone to get that training, which teaches them how to collect evidence, even go through a legal process and ultimately, be sensitive in a traumatic situation. It usually takes two to six hours to perform the exam, with an average of about four hours. Cantrell said it’s all up to the victim.

“Really, that psychological component of handling patients that have experienced sexual assault is really preventing retraumatization to the patient,” Cantrell said. “The entire experience can be overwhelming, it can be just as traumatic to them.”

MultiCare currently has 15 nurses who are trained as sexual assault nurse examiners (SANE). That number grew quickly in the last few years when they had only three, Cantrell said. That equates to about a 75-percent coverage to examine victims whenever they come in. Those nurses are on-call on their own time, come in and perform an exam when it’s needed.

“Ultimately, our goal is to have about 90-95 percent coverage of having an on-call SANE available 24 hours a day,” Cantrell said.

Currently, nurses interested in receiving that training have to cross the Cascades or state lines to do so. Washington State University will be able to make that training more accessible to local nurses because of a new law signed by Governor Inslee.

Cantrell said MultiCare is working with the nursing school in developing the program, and she said she’s heard several nurses become interested in getting trained.

“I think the shift in de-stigmatizing sexual assault and better understanding the process in caring for those survivors of sexual assault has really piqued the interest of many nurses who are passionate about helping in this realm,” she said.

Now if a sexual assault kit gets done and sent to police, it will take 45 days to process, according to Chris Loftis, the director of communications for the Washington State Patrol. That is required to be the norm starting this May, with a bill that passed the legislature in 2019. Loftis said WSP’s Crime Lab has now processed 97-percent of its more than 9,200 kits that were backlogged.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, there is help available to you. Call or text the Inland Northwest 24/7 crisis line at 509-624-7273 or the national hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

