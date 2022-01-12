Lack of COVID-19 tests forces Mead School District to cancel sporting events, practices and ‘test-to-stay’ program

MEAD, Wash.– There will be no sporting events for the Mead School District starting Wednesday because it doesn’t have enough COVID-19 tests.

The school district made the announcement Tuesday and said there will be no athletic competitions or practices until their supplies arrive. It also said there would be no “test-to-stay program.”

School district leaders said they would not be sending email letters home to let parents know about positive cases in their child’s classroom. The reason for that is there is a high number of positive cases and that it’s had positive cases at all of its schools.

The school district also said students who have symptoms should stay home unless they can get a negative COVID-19 test from a healthcare provider. They are also asked to stay home if they have been exposed.

Mead said it would send another notification to parents as soon as it gets testing supplies from the Department of Health.

