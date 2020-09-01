Labor Day weekend will be a HOT one – Mark

by Mark Peterson

Welcome to Tuesday!

Sunshine and warmer temperatures are on tap for today. Some gusty are winds possible.

Tue Day Planner[1]

Conditions will be nice today across Washington.

Tue Highs[1]

Warmer temperatures are expected statewide for Wednesday.

Tue Wed Highs[1]

High pressure and plenty of sunshine will start a warming trend with 80s through Thursday and then 90s for Labor Day Weekend.

Tue Planning 7 Day[1]

