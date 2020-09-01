Labor Day weekend will be a HOT one – Mark
Welcome to Tuesday!
Sunshine and warmer temperatures are on tap for today. Some gusty are winds possible.
Conditions will be nice today across Washington.
Warmer temperatures are expected statewide for Wednesday.
High pressure and plenty of sunshine will start a warming trend with 80s through Thursday and then 90s for Labor Day Weekend.
