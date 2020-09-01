Labor Day closures around Spokane, and what you can still do

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Labor Day weekend is fast approaching! Whether you’re preparing for that final summer camping trip, or firing up the barbecue for a weekend at home, there are a couple closures you should know about.

Spokane’s Waste-to-Energy Facility will be closed on Monday. As a result, garbage pickup and curbside recycling will be a day late all week, with Friday pickup planned for Saturday.

City employees won’t be available on Monday for customer service requests online or over the phone. You can learn more about service changes here.

If you park downtown Monday, don’t worry about feeding the meter; Labor Day is a parking meter holiday, according to a release from the City.

Plenty of services will still be available around town if you’re looking to spend a day with the family. You can book a tee time on one of the City’s golf courses, or go for a ride on the Gondola at Riverfront Park.

According to the City, if you live in Spokane County, you can receive 50% off your ride, just mention the ‘Local’s Only’ discount.

The Sky Ribbon Cafe will also be open, along with area parks as long as social distancing is practiced.

