Kyle Smith has WSU basketball on the rebound

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

PULLMAN, Wash. — Kyle Smith turned some heads in his first year as the Washington State men’s basketball head coach leading the Cougs to more wins than they’ve had in eight seasons.

The future looks even better as this year’s recruiting class is the highest ranked class in Cougar basketball history.

Smith sits down with our Alyssa Charlston to talk about the current state of the program, and what to expect if they get to play a season next year.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.