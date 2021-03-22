Krispy Kreme giving away free donuts to vaccinated Americans

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Krispy Kreme is offering an incentive for Americans to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting Monday, any customer with a valid COVID-19 vaccination card can receive a free original glazed donut.

We'd like to show sweet support to those who have received the COVID-19 Vaccine. Starting today, bring your Vaccine Card to a Krispy Kreme shop and get 1 FREE Original Glazed doughnut. No chance to get your Vaccine? This will run thru end of 2021. Info at https://t.co/gWnWhXOKKq pic.twitter.com/UqmDLne5E9 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) March 22, 2021

Qualified guests include anyone who has received at least one of the two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Each individual guests who requests the offer will limited to one glazed donut per day.

The offer is available at participating locations; the local Krispy Kreme is located at 15401 E Indiana Ave.

