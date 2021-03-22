Krispy Kreme giving away free donuts to vaccinated Americans
Krispy Kreme is offering an incentive for Americans to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Starting Monday, any customer with a valid COVID-19 vaccination card can receive a free original glazed donut.
Qualified guests include anyone who has received at least one of the two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Each individual guests who requests the offer will limited to one glazed donut per day.
The offer is available at participating locations; the local Krispy Kreme is located at 15401 E Indiana Ave.
