Kraken fall just short in NHL debut, lose 4-3 to Vegas

by Keith Osso

LAS VEGAS — The Seattle Kraken come up just short in their National Hockey League debut as they fall 4-3 on the road to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas jumped out to a 3-0 lead early in the 2nd period, but Seattle answered scoring the next three goals tying the game in the 3rd period.

Vegas answered right away re-taking the lead and they held off the Kraken with an extra attacker late.

Ryan Donato scored the first goal in Seattle Kraken history in the 2nd period to cut the lead to 3-1.

The Kraken will be back on the ice Thursday night in Nashville, part of a five game road trip to start the season.

