Kraft Heinz raising food prices by 30-percent in March

SPOKANE, Wash. — Kraft Heinz recently told their customers that their products are about to drastically hike in price.

The company says you can expect Kool-Aid, Capri Sun, Maxwell House, and many more products to cost more in March. While Velveeta cheese products may only raise by 6.6 percent, Oscar Mayer’s meat prices could rise by at least 30 percent.

Many other big commercial brands have already raised their product prices as well. Most companies say they are doing this to combat current inflation rates.

According to CNN Business, Kraft Heinz sent a letter to customers saying, “As we enter 2022, inflation continues to dramatically impact the economy.”

US consumer prices rose 7-percent annually in December, the highest spike in 39 years. Many households are already having to change the way they shop for food and essentials.

Once spring rolls around, some foods may become unattainable for families.

