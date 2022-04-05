Korn, Evanescence coming to Spokane in August

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – Korn and Evanescence are bringing their summer tour to the Spokane Arena.

The 18-city tour kicks off in August, with the Spokane stop falling on September 13.

Tickets range from $29.50 to $125 and go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

More information can be found on ticketswest.com.

