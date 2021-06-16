Kootenai Humane Society ‘overwhelmed’ with requests to adopt rescued animals

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — The Kootenai Humane Society said they are overwhelmed with adoption requests for the dogs and cats rescued from a hoarding situation earlier this week.

Nearly 100 animals were found abandoned in a Kellogg home after their owner was evicted. Those who rescued the animals said they were covered in feces and found holes in the walls.

KHS took in 66 dogs and four cats. Five pregnant dogs and some young puppies were sent to foster care, two dogs died in Kellogg and the rest are getting treatment at the vet.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, KHS said all of the dogs are in good shape and will be available to adopt soon.

Those interested in adopting can visit kootenaihumane.org for more information. The animal shelter is also taking financial donations to help the animals.

