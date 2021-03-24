Kootenai Health tranisitioning away from mass vaccination clinic
March 24, 2021 10:20 AM
Erin Robinson
Posted:
March 24, 2021 10:20 AM
Updated:
March 24, 2021 11:31 AM Marcos del Mazo // Getty Images
A year after the
COVID-19 pandemic first arrived on American soil, the U.S. still has a long way to go before the coronavirus is under control. But this second year of life with SARS-CoV-2 has started off with a bang, with a new White House administration promising major changes to the nation’s pandemic response and millions of vaccine doses being administered daily.
While the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were the big news of 2020—and are now being injected into the arms of over a million Americans each day—2021 has brought new vaccine trial results from Novavax, Johnson & Johnson, and Russia’s Sputnik V. Some results have been more promising than others, stirring experts to debate the balance between vaccine effectiveness and the challenges of availability and distribution. Meanwhile, researchers are scrambling to learn how each of these vaccines will perform when met with the new variants of SARS-CoV-2 that are taking hold across the globe.
The Biden administration has been announcing executive orders and new initiatives left and right, putting more scientists in charge of pandemic response and pushing to get vaccines to as many Americans as possible. The CDC has continued to issue new guidelines as they’ve developed more safety measures to prevent transmission of the virus, like suggesting doubling up on masks and guidelines on how to keep school kids safe during in-person classes.
With so much changing every day, it can be hard to keep up with all the news. That’s why
Stacker has constructed a timeline of how the COVID-19 pandemic has played out so far in 2021, using White House briefings and news reports. Here’s what President Biden and his administration have accomplished since he took office in January, and what the virus—and its novel variants—have been up to since then. You may also like: How the most common jobs in America are impacted by COVID-19
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health announced Wednesday that it will be transitioning away from its mass vaccination site and resuming some hospital operations that have been on pause.
In the past three months, the health care provider had administered more than 20,804 shots, amounting to 11,657 people being fully vaccinated in North Idaho.
A release from Kootenai Health said vaccine supply is increasing rapidly and becoming more common at retailers like Walgreens and Walmart, so the health care provider will move away from its mass vaccination operations.
Those who have received their first dose at the site will still be able to get there second dose there. Second doses will continue at the site until April 14.
RELATED: Not yet eligible for the COVID vaccine? How to get on Walmart’s ‘no-waste’ list
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.