Kootenai Health to restrict visitors due to wave of COVID hospitalizations

by Connor Sarles

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health will restrict visitors to prevent the spread of COVID-19 starting this Thursday.

Non-COVID patients will be allowed one visitor per day, who must be 18 and older, healthy and wearing a mask when they visit.

Kootenai Health says visitors under 18 will not be allowed except in end-of-life situations.

This, and many other changes in hospitals across the Inland Northwest, come as COVID hospitalizations and infections are rising dramatically. As of Tuesday, Kootenai Health had 69 COVID patients, 28 of whom required critical care.

If a patient is COVID-positive or waiting for a COVID test result, they will not be allowed a visitor, unless they require a caregiver or doula, are 17 and younger, are in end-of-life care or can communicate virtually.

