Kootenai Health to receive more government help to care for COVID patients

by Matthew Kincanon

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health is receiving more support in hopes of helping those hospitalized with COVID-19,

During a press conference Wednesday, the hospital said it would be receiving support from ACI Federal, a government contracted agency. Even though it will not solve all of its staffing issues, they hope it will get them out of the woods and eventually help revert the Crisis Standards of Care (CSC) they activated Tuesday.

Twenty members of the U.S. Army are at the hospital providing support to staff. The hospital said this includes 14 nurses, four physicians and two respiratory therapists.

The hospital submitted a formal request for additional staffing. This was back when they only had 68 COVID patients. Most recently, they had 115.

Kootenai Health is expecting to receive 100 staff members from ACI. Despite that, the hospital does not expect to get out of CSC soon.

