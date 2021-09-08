Kootenai Health to receive more government help to care for COVID patients
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health is receiving more support in hopes of helping those hospitalized with COVID-19,
During a press conference Wednesday, the hospital said it would be receiving support from ACI Federal, a government contracted agency. Even though it will not solve all of its staffing issues, they hope it will get them out of the woods and eventually help revert the Crisis Standards of Care (CSC) they activated Tuesday.
Twenty members of the U.S. Army are at the hospital providing support to staff. The hospital said this includes 14 nurses, four physicians and two respiratory therapists.
The hospital submitted a formal request for additional staffing. This was back when they only had 68 COVID patients. Most recently, they had 115.
Kootenai Health is expecting to receive 100 staff members from ACI. Despite that, the hospital does not expect to get out of CSC soon.
RELATED: ‘A last resort’: Crisis standards of care activated in North Idaho as region struggles to keep up with COVID surge
READ: US Army medical team called in to support Kootenai Health amid COVID surge
RELATED: Idaho patients in hospital halls amid COVID rationed care
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.