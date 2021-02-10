Kootenai Health to open 1,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments Wednesday afternoon

KOOTENAI CO., Wash. — People in Kootenai County looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine will have a chance to book an appointment on Wednesday afternoon.

Kootenai Health will be releasing approximately 1,000 appointments to Kootenai County residents over the age of 65 at 4 p.m.

The Panhandle Health District has also been opening appointments at its clinics across North Idaho. A spokesperson said 1,200 appointments in Kootenai County, 100 in both Benewah and Shoshone Counties, and 50 in Boundary County were booked Wednesday morning, There is no PHD clinic in Bonner County, but other enrolled providers are offerring vaccinations when they have supply.

In the next few weeks, at least 2,200 people will get vaccinated through Kootenai Health and the PHD.

Eligible Kootenai County residents looking to book an appointment can do so by visiting kh.org/covid-19/vaccine and click the link to register. Appointments will be released every Wednesday at 4 p.m. to ensure quantity.

Those who book an appointment will need to confirm their age and residency in Kootenai County. When you arrive for your appointment, bring your driver’s license or another form of ID to verify your age and residence.

