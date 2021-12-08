Kootenai Health says goodbye to US Army medical team called in to help during pandemic

Idaho National Guard Brig. Gen. Russell Johnson, the dual-status commander for the state of Idaho, speaks with members of the U.S. Army medical response team assigned to the 627th Hospital Center during the COVID-19 response operations at Kootenai Health regional medical center in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Sept. 6, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of- government COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho– The 20-person medical team called in to support Kootenai Health through the recent COVID-19 surge is heading out.

The U.S. Army medical team, made up of nurses, respiratory therapists and doctors, arrived in North Idaho over Labor Day weekend. They helped care for the community for three months.

Kootenai Health said they learned the ins and outs of the hospital quickly and jumped in to help in no time.

“They provided a superior level of care for our COVID-19 patients and helped give our staff much-needed relief. We are so thankful for their sacrifice and dedication to our hospital, community and country,” Kootenai Health said in a Facebook post.

As of Dec. 8, 2021, Idaho was reporting 310,010 total cases of COVID-19. The state’s health leaders said there have been 3,995 COVID-19 related deaths.

