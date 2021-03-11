Kootenai Health rolls back COVID vaccine eligibility

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

David Zalubowski

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health has rolled back eligibility for COVID vaccine appointments, meaning people age 18-54 with medical conditions can no longer sign up to get the shot unless they meet new criteria.

Idaho’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee instructed the healthcare provider to update their vaccine eligibility requirements for the coming weeks.

Between March 15-21, only people 55 or older with a qualifying medical condition or Idahoans age 65 or older are eligible to sign up for appointments. Between March 22-28, anyone who lives or works in Idaho age 55 and older can sign up.

This includes all essential workers from previous phases, Kootenai Health notes.

Anyone age 18-54 with a medical condition who was able to get their first vaccine shot will still be able to get their second dose.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Kootenai Health expands vaccine eligibility to anyone with ‘increased risk medical conditions’

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.