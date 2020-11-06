Kootenai Health reports highest number of daily hospitalizations since start of pandemic

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health on Thursday reported its highest number of current hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

As of Thursday, there were 46 people hospitalized with COVID-19; 12 of which required critical care.

The hospital has been operating near full capacity for several weeks. On Thursday, the hospital reported its medical and surgical bed capacity was at 92 percent.

Hospitals across the state are running out of space; Idaho hospitals have reported more than 200 patients hospitalized every day since Oct. 12.

In addition to hospitalizations, the state has been dealing with an influx of cases. The state set a gruesome record on Wednesday with a record high 1,290 new COVID-19 cases.

RELATED: Idaho sees record COVID-19 cases, full hospitals and now flu