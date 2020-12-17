Kootenai Health pauses inpatient, outpatient elective surgeries due to rising COVID hospitalizations

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Copyright 4 News Now

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health is pausing all inpatient and outpatient elective surgeries until January 10 due to rising COVID hospitalizations and staffing shortages.

According to the healthcare organization, they saw a record-high 87 inpatients earlier this week.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Kootenai Health currently treating the most COVID inpatients since start of pandemic

Kootenai Health says this will not affect screening and imaging procedures for outpatient services, which includes colonoscopies, mammograms, cardiac stress tests, ultrasounds, MRIs and others.

Additionally, the family birth center and emergency department are still open.

Kootenai Health will be pausing all inpatient and outpatient elective surgeries December 17 to January 10. This… Posted by Kootenai Health on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

The largest problem the organization is facing is staffing, says Kootenai Health. Administrators and physicians decided that cutting back the surgery schedule would allow them to move staff to other areas.

The organization will review the COVID situation weekly to determine when to bring back elective surgeries.

RELATED: Kootenai Health expected to administer first batch of COVID vaccines on Wednesday

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.