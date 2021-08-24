Kootenai Health adds larger oxygen tank to keep up with COVID-19 hospitalizations

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho– Kootenai Health said on Tuesday it had the same number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 that it did in December 2020.

Health care providers say those patients need double the oxygen normally used. That has pushed the hospital to add a bigger oxygen tank so it can keep up with demand.

The rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations comes as the more contagious Delta variant continues to grip the country. Kootenai Health said 97-percent of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

Their takeaway: the best defense against COVID-19 is getting vaccinated. Also, the hospital asks people to mask up, practice social distancing and practice good hand hygiene.

