Panhandle Health District expecting to receive COVID-19 vaccines by Friday

Hector Amezcua Claudio Alvarado, left, a registered nurse at UC Davis Medical Center, waits to be inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine by Heather Donaldson, registered nurse at UC Davis Medical Center, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 in Sacramento, Calif.

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health had hoped to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers on Wednesday, but North Idaho’s first shipment has not yet arrived.

I’m told the Panhandle Health District in North Idaho has still not received any doses of the COVID-19 vaccine despite it arriving to other parts of the state Monday. The health district is hoping to receive it by Friday. @kxly4news — Maher Kawash (@MaherKXLY) December 16, 2020

Public Information Officer Andrea Nagel said they are looking to have those vaccinations by Friday, but said the situation “seems to be a moving target.”

Nagel previously said Kootenai Health is expecting 1,200 initial doses, which will be given to high risk health care workers. In total, the Panhandle Health District is set to receive nearly 2,000 doses, with the difference going to other hospitals across the region.

Meantime, Spokane County is expecting its first shipment on Wednesday. The county is set to receive 3,900 vaccines, which are expected to be given to Providence and MultiCare hospitals. The two health care providers have not detailed their plans to distribute those vaccines.

