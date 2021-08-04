Kootenai Health: Many discharged COVID patients look to get vaccinated

by Erin Robinson

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health is reiterating its call for people to get vaccinated as the Panhandle region sees an increase in positive COVID-19 patients.

“The vast majority of patients in our COVID-19 ICU unit with an active COVID-19 infection have not been fully vaccinated,” said Chief of Staff and Medical Director Dr. Robert Scoggins. “The reality is that this is now a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Scoggins said the majority of patients in Kootenai Health ICU are fighting for breath and regretting their decision to skip getting a vaccine.

“I have found that many want to be a part of the solution after they are discharged,” he said.

COVID-19 cases are rising in every state, including Idaho and Washington, as a result of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

Vaccinations are free and available at most pharmacies.

