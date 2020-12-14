Kootenai Health expected to administer first batch of COVID vaccines on Wednesday

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Jessica Hill A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 sits on a table at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Hartford, Conn.

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health expects to begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers on Wednesday.

Public Information Officer Andrea Nagel said the hospital is expecting 1,200 initial doses, which will go to high-risk healthcare workers.

On Friday, the Panhandle Health District said North Idaho would receive 1,950 doses, so roughly 750 will go to other hospitals across the region.

Monday marked a tremendous day in the fight against COVID-19, with some of the first vaccinations being administered. The first person to receive the vaccine was a critical care nurse in New York, but vaccinations are also already underway in Idaho.

BREAKING: Idaho's first COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered today at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, multiple public health sources told me. Our photographer @johnroarkmedia was there to capture this historic moment. We'll have a story out soon. — Kyle Pfannenstiel (@pfannyyy) December 14, 2020

The Post Register reported the state’s first doses were administered at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg.

