Kootenai Health expected to administer first batch of COVID vaccines on Wednesday
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health expects to begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers on Wednesday.
Public Information Officer Andrea Nagel said the hospital is expecting 1,200 initial doses, which will go to high-risk healthcare workers.
On Friday, the Panhandle Health District said North Idaho would receive 1,950 doses, so roughly 750 will go to other hospitals across the region.
Monday marked a tremendous day in the fight against COVID-19, with some of the first vaccinations being administered. The first person to receive the vaccine was a critical care nurse in New York, but vaccinations are also already underway in Idaho.
The Post Register reported the state’s first doses were administered at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg.
