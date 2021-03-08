Kootenai Health expands vaccine eligibility to anyone with ‘increased risk medical conditions’
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Due to an abundance of COVID vaccine, Kootenai Health is expanding vaccine appointments to anyone age 18-64 with an “increased risk medical condition.”
This change is effective immediately.
Now, anyone who lives or works in Idaho and is between the age of 18-64 can get the vaccine, as long as they have at least one of the following medical conditions:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
- Down syndrome
- Heart conditions/heart failure
- Immunocompromised state
- Obesity (BMI > 30) or severe obesity (BMI > 40)
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Smoking
- Type 2 diabetes
- Asthma
- Cerebrovascular disease
- Cystic fibrosis
- Hypertension or high blood pressure
Kootenai Health says patients will need to confirm their medical condition when making an appointment. For more information, visit the Kootenai Health website.
