Kootenai Health expands vaccine eligibility to anyone with ‘increased risk medical conditions’

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Credit: Kootenai Health

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Due to an abundance of COVID vaccine, Kootenai Health is expanding vaccine appointments to anyone age 18-64 with an “increased risk medical condition.”

This change is effective immediately.

Now, anyone who lives or works in Idaho and is between the age of 18-64 can get the vaccine, as long as they have at least one of the following medical conditions:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Down syndrome

Heart conditions/heart failure

Immunocompromised state

Obesity (BMI > 30) or severe obesity (BMI > 40)

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Smoking

Type 2 diabetes

Asthma

Cerebrovascular disease

Cystic fibrosis

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Kootenai Health says patients will need to confirm their medical condition when making an appointment. For more information, visit the Kootenai Health website.

