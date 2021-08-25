Kootenai Health exceeds previous record with number of hospitalized COVID patients

by Erin Robinson

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health has again set a grim milestone by exceeding its maximum number of hospitalized COVID patients.

The hospital had 96 patients hospitalized with the virus on Wednesday. A third of those people were in critical care.

The record breaks the previous high, set on December 23, 2020 with 91 patients.

In just a 36-hour span, four people died from COVID-19 at the hospital. Three of them were younger than 45.

A release from Kootenai Health says that patients hospitalized with the Delta variant are seeing an increased need for oxygen. On Tuesday, the hospital had to install a higher-capacity oxygen tank just to keep up with the need.

Predictive models and the rapid spread of the delta variant across North Idaho show that the surge will continue to escalate.

Hospital leaders recently converted the facility’s largest classroom into a patient care unit. It will be used to care for low-acuity COVID-19 patients. Additional separate rooms in the Health Resource Center have also been converted to provide monoclonal antibody therapy to patients who are not hospitalized.

“Providing patient care in this space will mean a transition to crisis standards of care,” a release from the hospital said. “Crisis standards of care are guidelines that help health care providers decide how to deliver the best care possible under extraordinary circumstances.”

These can include disasters or public health emergencies when health care systems are so overwhelmed by patients, or resources are so scarce, they are no longer able to provide all patients the level of care they would normally receive.

Kootenai Health said only the state has the authority to issue a crisis standards of care declaration. Hospital leaders are relaying information as the current situation unfolds and are imploring community leaders and citizens to add their efforts to the case.

The hospital encourages everyone to get vaccinated, wear a mask and do their part to help prevent and slow the spread of the deadly virus.

