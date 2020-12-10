Kootenai Health currently treating the most COVID inpatients since start of pandemic

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health on Thursday reported its highest number of COVID-19 inpatients since the start of the pandemic.

In a Facebook post, healthcare officials said there are 76 inpatients, which is up from 71 reported on Wednesday. Of those, 16 people require critical level care.

As a result, the hospital has had to convert two and a half of their units into COVID-only units, with many of those rooms at double occupancy.

The positivity rate for tests completed at Kootenai Health sits at 29.9 percent as as rolling seven day average. Earlier this week, a report from the White House Task Force showed the state of Idaho has the highest positivity rate in the country.

The report showed a significant increase in new hospitalizations for COVID-19 and mentioned that Kootenai is among the counties with the highest number of new cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, Kootenai Health has administered more than 60,000 total COVID tests.

