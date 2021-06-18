Wildland fire in French Gulch area has been contained

Kootenai County Fire and Rescue

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — Kootenai County Fire and Rescue (KCFR) responded to a wildland fire in the French Gulch area that started early in the afternoon on Friday and has since been contained.

KCFR said the fire burned at 3800 block of Holt Rd and was contained to just under three acres. No structures were threatened, but the fire got into trees and slowly moved. Firefighters had having a difficult time accessing the area, which was why a helicopter was called in.

After an initial investigation, KCFR said they believe the cause was a lightning strike from the thunder storms earlier this week.

They said on their Facebook page that they were assisted by Coeur d’Alene Fire and and the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL), and an IDL helicopter made water drops to help contain the fire. IDL was the main department handling the fire.

With the upcoming 4th of July holiday coming, KCFR asked all citizens to take extreme caution.

“We know that people want to celebrate, we just ask you to do so responsibly,” they said. “As you can see by today’s incident, it doesn’t take much to get a wildfire started.”

