Armed suspect in Hayden detained, house fire under control

HAYDEN, Idaho — An armed suspect who barricaded himself in a home with an active fire has been arrested.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 59-year-old Kenneth Wilson. Wilson is from Spokane and had no previous activity with Kootenai County law enforcement.

At around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of armed assault with a firearm at a residence on Dee Court in Hayden, Idaho. Deputies say the caller reported that her sister was shot by her boyfriend at the residence.

Kootenai County Joint Agency SWAT was activated and quickly surrounded the residence. Smoke was reported coming from the residence’s windows, and law enforcement evacuated neighbors from nearby houses.

As Northern Lakes Fire personnel got into position to put out the fire, shots rang out from inside the residence. SWAT and law enforcement contained the area and contacted Wilson from his phone.

A female later exited the residence and was safely taken away from the scene. Law enforcement determined Wilson was the only one left inside the residence, and that he was armed with a handgun.

The fire soon spread from the basement to the main floor and attic of the home. Wilson refused to leave the home for several hours, but was overwhelmed by the growing fire. Wilson surrendered on his own will and was arrested by Kootenai County Deputies.

There were a total of three victims involved in the crime, all which escaped unharmed. One animal was found inside the home and taken to a pet emergency hospital.

Wilson is being charged with three counts of aggravated assault, first degree arson, grand theft of firearm, obstruction, unlawful imprisonment, and cruelty to animals. Additional charges may be filed later. Wilson is currently booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building.

Northern Lakes firefighters have since extinguished the house fire.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.