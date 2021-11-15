Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office: Wanted sex offender could be hiding out in Spokane

by Olivia Roberts

KCSO

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted sex offender who could be hiding out in Spokane.

43-year-old Kevin Michael McLeod has an active arrest warrant for three counts of various Sex Offender Registration Violations.

McLeod was last known to be living in Spirit Lake. Deputies said he was recently hiding out in Spokane. However, it’s not known where he is currently hiding.

If you know where McLeod is, or have any information about where he could be, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 208-446-1300.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.