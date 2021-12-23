Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office shares tips to keep you safe in the backcountry

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho– The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office wants you to be safe if you plan on spending time in the backcountry this holiday season.

Here’s what it says you should do to prepare for your outdoor adventures:

Let somebody know where you’re going and when you’re going

Stay on the route you planned out

Take basic survival gear with you. That includes: food, water, extra warm clothing, fire starting materials and something to build a shelter

Have a shovel and snow chains in your car

Don’t venture into areas you’re not familiar with

Know your limits

You should also check avalanche conditions for the areas you’ll be in before heading out.

The sheriff’s office said you shouldn’t depend on your cell phone while you’re in the backcountry. It might not work if you need to call for help.

Questions? You can call the sheriff’s Office Recreation Safety Section at 208-446-1300. You can also see more from the sheriff’s office here.

