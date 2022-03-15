Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing woman last seen at 4th of July Pass

Credit: Kootenai County Sheriff's Office

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho– The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who hasn’t been seen since Monday night.

Deputies said Janelle Burchfield was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on March 14 at the top of 4th of July Pass. Her phone has been shut off since 7:40 on the morning she went missing. She was seen walking around in the area of the recreation parking area.

Burchfield is 5-foot-six-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red fleece jacket, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on where she is should call the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at 208-446-1300 ext 1 for dispatch or Detective Hedge at 208-446-2238 and reference 22-11746.

