Missing 70-year-old Kootenai County woman found safe

COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho– The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said a missing 70-year-old woman was found safe.

Deputies said Carmella Smith was found shortly after they put out an alert that they were searching for her. They thanked everyone for their help spreading the word.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.