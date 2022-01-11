Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office: Man involved in Sunday’s shootout with deputies dies

HAYDEN, Idaho– The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says the felony suspect who was in a shootout with them on Sunday has died.

The sheriff’s office said shots were fired by both Garrett Stevenson, 23, and deputies. The sheriff’s office did not say whether or not Stevenson was shot by investigators. No deputies were hurt.

The sheriff’s office said Stevenson was wanted in relation to a violent weapons-related offense that happened Saturday. He was also wanted for two active felony warrants.

The investigation started around 1 p.m. Sunday. Stevenson was seen in a car near the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints parking lot on Honeysuckle Avenue. That’s when plain-clothed deputies started to lock down the church. Investigators said at the time, Stevenson ran into a field northeast of the church.

The sheriff’s office said shots were fired between Stevenson and deputies. Stevenson was hurt and taken to the hospital where he later died, deputies said.

Deputies said the investigation is still ongoing.

