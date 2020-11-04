Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office looking for sex offender who failed to report to jail

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: KCSO

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a sex offender who failed to register as such and did not show up for his sentence.

Jerahme Scot Coker was supposed to report to jail on August 5; he did not and now the KCSO has issued a felony warrant for his arrest.

Coker does not have a vehicle registered under his name, but is described as being 5’9″ tall, 230 pounds with hazel eyes and short brown hair. He has a tattoo on his right arm that says “Lord” in large block letters with an outline running vertical from his wrist to his elbow. He also has a tattoo on his left arm that says “Knows” from his wrist to his elbow.

Anyone with information about Coker is asked to call dispatch at 208-446-1300.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.