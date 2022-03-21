Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder suicide

by Erin Robinson

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho – A murder-suicide investigation is underway in North Idaho.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office was asked to conduct a welfare check on Sunday when family members were unable to reach Heather and Kevin MacDonald.

Deputies attempted to contact the couple and from the outside of the home, could see them in the living room.

They entered the home and found that both Heather and Kevin were dead.

An investigation is underway, but the Sheriff’s Office says preliminary information indicates it was a murder-suicide.

READ: Post Falls woman survives attempted murder, boyfriend kills self

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.