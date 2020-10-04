Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal house fire in Hayden

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

HAYDEN, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire at a Hayden home where a person’s body was found inside.

The fire was reported at a property on E. Hudlow Road shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Northern Lakes Fire crews extinguished the fire, which had fully engulfed a trailer on the property. They found a body inside once the flames were out.

Deputies say the name of the person will be released once the body is identified and family members are notified.

They are still investigating the cause of the fire.

