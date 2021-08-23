Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office finds body of man who fell off boat, drowned in Lake Coeur d’Alene

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho– After a day of searching, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said it found the body of a man who fell off a boat and into Lake Coeur d’Alene.

Investigators said Sunday afternoon they got a call saying there was somebody missing in the water. At first, members from the Kootenai County Dive Rescue Team and the Sonar Team

and Marine Patrols, as well as Coeur d’Alene Police Department and Coeur d’ Alene Fire and Rescue responded and started looking for the man. He was wearing a red shirt, sandals and was in his 40, the sheriff’s office said.

The search was eventually suspended because it got too dark to continue.

On Monday morning, the search was back on. The sheriff’s office said the man’s body was found at about 1:30 p.m. Monday in 11 feet of water about 200 yards from shore.

Deputies said the man fell off a boat and didn’t have a life jacket on. Other people on the boat tried to throw life jackets at him, but he wasn’t able to reach any of them. Investigators said wind and water conditions prevented him from being able to make it back onto the boat.

Deputies said the man had also been drinking and could have been drunk at the time.

