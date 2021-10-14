Kootenai County Sheriff’s Deputies searching for missing woman, last seen over 3 weeks ago

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen more than three weeks ago.

Darcy Lee Reynolds, 60, was last seen September 20 at a business in Post Falls.

Reynolds is 5 foot 4 inches, 132 pounds and has blue eyes and long brown hair.

Deputies said she could be somewhere in Kootenai County or Eastern Washington.

Anyone with information about where she might be is asked to call Detective Kerzman at 208-446-1366.