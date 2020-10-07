Kootenai County Sheriff’s deputies searching for missing teenage girl, possibly in Spokane

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Kootenai County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who they say could be in Western Washington.

Ketrianna S. Dendass went missing from her house on September 19. Deputies say she could be in Western Washington or the Spokane area.

It is unknown what she was last wearing, but she does have purplish/red hair.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 208-446-1300, their local Law Enforcement agency or they can leave an anonymous tip at www.kcsheriff.com.

