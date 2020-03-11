Kootenai County results show Biden taking lead over Sanders

Emily Oliver

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — The results are flooding in for Idaho and Washington’s presidential primaries.

A first round of election results in Kootenai County shows former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders, with 47.1% of the vote to Sanders’ 21.3%.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg follows with 12.7% of the vote in Kootenai County.

