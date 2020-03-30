Kootenai County residents encouraged to journal places, people visited

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — The Kootenai County Office of Emergency Management is encouraging people to write journals, detailing places they visit and people they meet.

The Office says that the information logged is vital in limiting the spread of the coronavirus if someone tests positive.

Epidemiologists would use the journal to identify points of contact, including people and places visited by someone with the virus.

Emergency Management recommends that residents, every day, log places they visit and what time of day, as well as people visited, including their relation to them.

