Kootenai County polling precincts open tomorrow

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — We’re one day away from Election Day, and voters in Idaho are returning their ballots in record numbers. More than 103,000 people are registered to vote in Kootenai County.

According to the Kootenai County Elections Department, 38,956 absentee ballots have been returned as of Monday afternoon. Nearly 47,000 were sent out.

“I just did the ballot [absentee] because it’s just kind easier for me to fill out at home,” said Sommer Bettencourt, who dropped off her absentee ballot on Monday. “It gives me time to research and figure out who I want to vote for.”

Others voted this way for a different reason.

“We want to make sure we can vote, but we didn’t necessarily want to try and get in with the crowds,” said Emily Heilman, who also dropped off an absentee ballot. “I have two little kids so it’s just easier.”

Kootenai County has 70 precincts where people can vote in-person.

“I’ve learned one thing about 2020: Don’t try to predict anything, and I would imagine some precincts will be longer than others,” said Jim Brannon, Kootenai County’s Clerk. “With the interest in this election, I can’t believe that we’re not going to have some lines.”

Brannon said the busiest polling location is at Mountain View Bible Church in Post Falls. This is because the precinct has the most registered voters.

“We’re as efficient as we can be, but it just takes time to process the voters,” Brannon said.

If you’re registered to vote, you can just show up to your assigned precinct. If not, you need to bring your ID and proof that you’ve lived in the county for at least 30 days.

When you step inside, you’ll see COVID-19 protocols.

“We’re social distancing our workers. We are masking,” Brannon explained. “We have hand sanitizer at every location and as well as masks for people who want to vote and didn’t bring one.”

Brannon has a message for people while they’re voting in-person.

“Please have patience and be nice to those in line with you, even if they may have a different opinion,” he said.

You must be in line by 8 p.m. and no later. Your ballot also has to physically be at the Elections Department by the same time.

“I just think it’s really important that we vote and it’s our right to and I’m really happy to,” Heilman said. “I’m proud that we can be able to do that in this country.”

To track your absentee ballot, you can go to the state’s website.

