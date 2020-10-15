Kootenai County moved to ‘moderate’ COVID-19 risk category

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — The Panhandle Health District moved Kootenai County into the “moderate” risk level for schools and businesses on Thursday.

This comes following several outbreaks at Coeur d’Alene schools, including Lake City High School, where nearly 14 percent of students are quarantined due to either having the virus or being exposed to it.

The health district makes its weekly determinations on Thursdays. Since last week, Benewah County has moved from “moderate” to “minimal.” The remaining counties served by the PHD — Bonner, Boundary and Shoshone — are also in the minimal risk category.

More info can be found on the PHD’s website.

RELATED: About 14 percent of Lake City High School students in quarantine; half to return by Tuesday

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.