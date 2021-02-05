Kootenai County Fire crews rescue man pinned to trench wall by construction equipment

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

PC: Kootenai Co. Fire and Rescue

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — Crews worked together to rescue a man trapped in a trench by a piece of construction equipment on Friday morning.

According to Kootenai County Fire and Rescue, construction crews were working in the trench when the man was pinned to one of its walls. Red Shift crews with KCFR responded, and the man was taken to the local trauma center.

“Responding crews did an outstanding job of mitigating a serious situation,” KCFR said in a post to Facebook.

KCFR Red Shift crews were busy this morning with a trench rescue. Construction crews were working in a large utility… Posted by Kootenai County Fire & Rescue on Friday, February 5, 2021

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.