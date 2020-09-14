Kootenai County Fire and Rescue engine headed to Oregon to help with wildfires

Credit: Kootenai County Fire Rescue

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — An engine from Kootenai County Fire and Rescue has been deployed to Oregon to assist with the ongoing wildfires.

According to a Facebook post, the team will help with structural protection and wildland urban interface on the Holiday Farm Fire, which is burning near Eugene.

The crew will be gone for up to two weeks.

“We are very proud of our firefighters that are deploying and of course the ones staying behind to protect our own community,” KCFR said in a post.

Hundreds of thousands of acres of land have burned across the Pacific Northwest in the past week, with some turning deadly. Smoke has inundated cities from San Francisco to Salem to Spokane.

