Kootenai County deputies chase man across Spirit Lake

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho– A man took the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office on a chase across a frozen lake Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies said it started around 2:30 p.m when they got a call about a suspicious person in the Nautical Loop and Highway 41 area. Reports said there was a man there trying to get into a home.

Investigators said they searched the area but weren’t able to find the man. However, they later came across a car that was associated with the man they were looking for. Deputies said the car was speeding down Nautical Loop.

When investigators tried to stop the man he got out of the car and ran onto Spirit Lake. The lake is frozen so the man kept going across it. Deputies were able to eventually get to the man and take him into custody.

He was identified as Devin Denny, 27, and is facing felony burglary, petit theft, obstructing and drug paraphernalia charges.

The sheriff’s office said Denny has been arrested or charged 11 times since 2009 for alcohol and driving offenses.

