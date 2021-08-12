Several car burglaries leads Kootenai County deputies to share warning with drivers

KOOTENAI CO. Idaho– The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says it’s been busy investigating several car break-ins and burglaries at recreational trailheads.

Deputies say the burglaries happened over the past couple of days at Higgens Point Trail Head and Nettleton Gulch Trail Head. Investigators say registrations, insurance cards, wallets, electronic devices, and other easy-to-grab valuables are being stolen.

The sheriff’s office says some of the credit and debit cards that were taken during these break-ins were used at a Fred Meyer in Coeur d’ Alene and most, but not all, of those transactions have been canceled.

The break-ins have led the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office to share these reminders: lock your car doors and hide anything valuable. That includes power cords.

The sheriff’s office says these types of crimes are “typically crimes of opportunity,” so it’s important to try and make your car less of an easy target.

Nationwide shared a list of items it says people should never leave in plain sight.

Phone

Purse or wallet

Laptop

A briefcase or backpack

Shopping bags

An MP3 player or other small electronics

CDs if you still use them

Cash, including loose coins

Keys

